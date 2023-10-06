User Friendly Home Services Acquires Falls Heating & Cooling, Inc.

User Friendly Home Services is pleased to announce the acquisition of Falls Heating & Cooling, Inc. in Cuyahoga Falls, OH.

With the completion of this deal, User Friendly Home Services can celebrate their fourteenth acquisition since May of 2021, all in the HVAC and Plumbing industries.

User Friendly Home Services CEO Bruce Howard spoke about the company's growth, and the addition of Falls Heating & Cooling, saying, "The success of User Friendly Home Services can be directly attributed to the people that make up this company and the people we choose to do business with. Falls Heating & Cooling is no exception to that. Larry and the entire group at Falls have proven to be leaders in the market, and we are lucky to be able to add them to the User Friendly family."

Larry K. Burris opened Falls Heating & Cooling, Inc. in 1986. Larry founded the company on the idea that the customer and the community were the company's foremost responsibility. "For nearly 40 years, we have provided the families of the Akron area with the best service and quality available. I know that working with User Friendly Home Services, we will be able to continue in that tradition for at least 40 more."

With the addition of Falls Heating & Cooling, Inc., User Friendly Home Services' national network of home services companies now grows to fourteen (14), with more growth on the horizon.

Ohio

- Sal's Heating & Cooling, Plumbing & Sewer

- My Plumber, Inc.

- Medina Heating and Air Conditioning Co.

- Falls Heating & Cooling, Inc.

California

- All Seasons Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Kentucky

- Legacy Heating & Air Conditioning

- Isabel Heating & Cooling

- Mike Clark Heating, Cooling & Refrigeration

- Milburn Heating and Air Conditioning

- Murry's Heating & Air Conditioning

- AccuTemp Heating & Air Conditioning

- Efficient Air Heating and Cooling

- Crestwood Plumbing, Inc.

Oklahoma

- All Seasons Air Conditioning & Heating

