Magnolia Point Announces Joint Venture "Magnative Health" with Certive Health for Groundbreaking Digital Solutions in Hospital Networks

Magnolia Point, a leading innovator in digital healthcare AI solutions, is proud to announce the establishment of an exciting joint venture named "Magnative Health" with Certive Health. This partnership marks a momentous collaboration that will pave the way for revolutionary digital solutions in Hospital Networks, empowering AI technology to improve hospital efficiencies on a national scale.

The Magnative Health joint venture represents a perfect alignment of two industry pioneers - Magnolia Point and Certive Health. Both companies bring a wealth of experience, expertise, and a shared vision for enhancing healthcare through advanced technologies. By combining Certive Health's extensive knowledge of health systems with Magnolia Point's prowess in digital medical AI solutions, the joint venture aims to bring a new era of efficiency and patient-centricity to hospital networks globally, with a focus on the U.S.

With an unwavering commitment to enhancing pathways to well-being and setting the highest standard of efficient care on a global scale, Magnolia Point is poised to create a healthier world through groundbreaking advancements in healthcare. Certive Health, on the other hand, has been at the forefront of revolutionizing health systems with its deep industry insights, unmatched experience and transformative strategies. Through strategic partnerships and collaborations, Certive Health has enabled healthcare institutions to adapt to evolving demands and challenges effectively.

Mr. Matthew Bintzler, CEO of Magnolia Point, expressed great enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to be entering into this strategic joint venture with Certive Health. Magnative Health will leverage our collective strengths to drive innovation in hospital networks, ultimately benefiting patients, healthcare providers and the industry as a whole."

Tom Marreel, CEO of Certive Health, stated, "Certive Health and Magnolia Point have been working together for the past year to provide a digital solution for our mutual client, I see the creation of Magnative Health as building upon our strong business relationship and collaboration with Magnolia Point. We intend to provide Health System clients with a digital solution that drives efficiencies in patient care, better healthcare outcomes and financial benefits. Through Certive Health's connectivity with Health Systems and leading health care advisors, we have identified a health system as our first prospective client."

The joint venture will focus on developing a wide array of digital solutions tailor-made for hospital networks, ranging from advanced AI-powered diagnostics to next-generation data management and analytics. Magnative Health aims to redefine the healthcare landscape by empowering hospital networks with cutting-edge technologies that enhance decision-making, optimize workflows and improve patient care outcomes.

As Magnative Health embarks on this transformative journey, both Magnolia Point and Certive Health are committed to adhering to the highest standards of ethics, data privacy and regulatory compliance. Together, they aim to set new benchmarks for digital healthcare innovations, addressing the ever-changing needs of the healthcare industry.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies, reinforcing their shared commitment to revolutionizing healthcare through collaborative efforts and groundbreaking advancements. Magnolia Point looks forward to the myriad possibilities that Magnative Health will unlock in the hospital network industry, ultimately contributing to the betterment of healthcare services worldwide.

