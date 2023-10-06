Boyden partners with Alpine One to expand leadership consulting expertise

The executive search firm is expanding its footprint in Leadership Consulting and launching a strategic partnership with the international leadership and strategy consultancy.

Frankfurt, Oct. 05, 2023, thus expanding its market position in Germany and beyond.

Through the cooperation with Alpine One, Boyden will deepen its expertise in the area of leadership consulting and thus broaden its range of consulting services. Consequently, companies, institutions and executives will be even better supported in optimizing their leadership competencies as well as identifying and expanding their skillsets. With this move, Boyden is significantly strengthening its consulting offering and can now offer its clients even wider support, state-of-the-art tools and strategies and deeper analysis in the field of leadership consulting.

Alpine One - active in leadership consulting since 2016 - is one of the leading specialists in consulting as well as coaching for executives and complements Boyden's business model perfectly. Clients worldwide now benefit from an even more comprehensive offering from a single source, covering both the search for first-class leaders and the development of existing leadership competencies.

"With Alpine One, we have found an excellent partner and expert in leadership consulting who represents our values and operates at the very highest level to serve our clients" states Kathleen Dunton, Managing Partner at Boyden Germany and Board Chair of Boyden World Corporation. "The upheavals and challenges of the past few years have demonstrated that the composition of leadership teams, as well as the skills and competencies of individual leaders have become increasingly important. Accomplished managers with tailored skills are more crucial than ever for organizations to succeed and compete in these volatile times.

"Since the founding of Alpine One, it has been our ambition to advise managers and entire teams in such a way that they can become the best in their industry," says Manuela Herrlein, founder and Managing Partner of Alpine One. "We are delighted that we have now found a partner in Boyden who shares our consulting approach and our values. Together, we can combine our strengths and competencies and, with a platform that is now even larger, help our customers to consistently develop their leadership capabilities and successfully lead their organizations into the future," adds Franz Herrlein, Founder and Managing Partner of Alpine One.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business.In Germany, Boyden has been represented by 26 partners in offices in Düsseldorf, Frankfurt am Main, Stuttgart and Munich since 1983 and thus covers all markets relevant to the German economy.

In addition to its executive search and leadership consulting solutions, Boyden offers custom-fit interim solutions through Boyden Interim Management. Boyden Interim Management places top managers for a limited period of time so that companies can quickly and competently deal with special business situations and efficiently implement transformation projects.

For more information visit: www.boyden.deand www.boydeninterim.de.

About Alpine One

Alpine One GmbH is an owner-managed, international consulting firm and consists of more than 30 consultants, freelancers and experienced senior advisors working in various locations. Alpine One pursues a holistic consulting approach that combines leadership, human resources and business requirements and is based on profound knowledge of psychology and business administration combined with a high level of practical competence.

Alpine One's clients include medium-sized as well as international, listed companies.

The mantra of the two founders is that the human factor is the biggest value driver of a company. In a world where technology seems to become the only dominant factor, their ambition is to help individuals and teams become the best in their industries and strive for excellence.

For more information visit: www.alpine-one.de