Financial visibility extended to Q1 2025 without drawing on the equity-linked financing facility

ABIONYX Pharma, (FR0012616852 ABNX PEA PME eligible), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies based on the world's only recombinant apoA-1, announces the successful completion of a capital increase of around €3,000,000 (including premium) designed to strengthen the Company's cash position in the context of its development in sepsis.

Terms and conditions of the issue

Following the decision to issue taken by the Board of Directors on October 5, the Chief Executive Officer noted today the full subscription of 2,967,352 new shares at a price of €1.011 per share (i.e., a 10% discount to the weighted average share price of €1.1233 for the 10 trading sessions preceding the Board of Directors' decision). This issue represents approximately 10.21% of the share capital at the date of the decision to issue.

This operation takes place within the framework of a capital increase with cancellation of preferential subscription rights in favor of persons belonging to specified categories1, decided by the Board of Directors on October 5, acting based on the delegation granted by the Annual General Meeting of June 27, 2023, under its 20th extraordinary resolution.

The total amount of the capital increase is €2,999,992.87 (including a par value of €148,367.60 and an issue premium of €2,851,625.27). The new shares will carry dividend rights, will be assimilated to existing shares and will enjoy the same rights. They will be subject to all the provisions of the Company's bylaws and will be admitted to trading on Euronext on the same line as existing shares.

Share ownership

The number of shares issued represents around 10.21% of the number of shares in circulation before issue and 9.27% after issue. By way of illustration, a shareholder who held a number of shares representing 1% of ABIONYX Pharma's share capital before the issue, represents 0.91% of the share capital after the issue.

Shareholders* before and after capital increase in of capital

Shareholders Before Capital

increase % of capital After capital

increase % of capital Domundi SC (represented by Mr. Emmanuel Huynh) 3,320,198 11.43% 4,348,882 13.58% Cyrille Tupin 1,592,214 5.48% 1,592,214 4.97% Sadok Belmokhtar 1,859,098 6.40% 1,859,098 5.81% BPI Participations (FR) 1,630,451 5.61% 1,630,451 5.09% Jean-Louis Dasseux 1,286,781 4.18% 1,286,781 4.02% Luc Demarre 1,104,619 3.80% 1,846,457 5.77% Free float 16,577,874 56.98% 17,754,049 55.44% TOTAL 29,057,059 100% 32,024,411 100%

Based on information brought to the Company's attention, in particular for bearer shareholders via declarations of crossing thresholds (legal and statutory)

Purpose of the fundraising

The purpose of this fundraising is to strengthen the Company's cash position in the context of its development in sepsis, and to ensure its financial visibility, which has now been extended to Q1 2025 without drawing on the equity-linked financing facility.

Absence of prospectus

In accordance with the provisions of Article 211-3 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the issue will not be subject to a prospectus submitted for AMF approval.

Risk factors

Risk factors are described in the 2022 Universal Registration Document (chapter 3) filed with the AMF under number D.23-0382 on April 28, 2023, and available on the Company's website: www.abionyx.com and that of the AMF: www.amf-france.org.

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company that aims to contribute to health through innovative therapies in indications where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. Thanks to its partners in research, medicine, biopharmaceuticals and shareholding, the company innovates on a daily basis to propose drugs for the treatment of renal and ophthalmological diseases, or new apoA-I vectors used for targeted drug delivery.

________________________ 1 The categories of persons covered by this issue are as follows: (i) individuals or legal entities (including companies), investment companies, trusts, investment funds or other investment vehicles of any kind, under French or foreign law, investing on a regular basis in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, disease treatment or medical technology sectors; and/or (ii) companies, institutions or entities of any kind, French or foreign, conducting a significant proportion of their business in the sectors referred to in (i); and/or (iii) French or foreign investment services providers with an equivalent status, who may guarantee the completion of a capital increase intended to be placed with the persons referred to in (i) and (ii) above and, in this context, subscribe to the securities issued; and/or (iv) Corporate officers (including managers), employees and members of any committee of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, as well as any person (natural or legal) bound by a service or consultancy contract with the Company or any of its subsidiaries.

