In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that Germany and Central Europe saw their highest September irradiances in at least 17 years, due to an 'Omega block' weather pattern, which kept high pressure stuck over Central Europe, leading to consistently clear skies there, but pushed cloud and storms southward.Germany and Central Europe saw their highest September irradiances in at least 17 years, due to an "Omega block" weather pattern. These levels reached 130-140% of historical September averages according to data collected by Solcast, a DNV company, via the Solcast ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...