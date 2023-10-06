The lightweight panel can charge small devices or batteries in the company's portable power station.Ryobi, a Japanese provider of electric power tools, announced the launch of a 60 W foldable solar panel. The lightweight mobile device is USB-A, USB-C, and barrel cord compatible for versatile charging. The device is designed for charging phones, tablets, power banks, speakers, and Ryobi batteries when combined with a power bank. The panel can charge a Ryobi 18 V One+ 2 Ah battery in under an hour and charge a phone in about an hour and fifteen minutes, said the company. Image: Ryobi The solar ...

