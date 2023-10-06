Anzeige
Freitag, 06.10.2023
Diese neue Tech-Firma könnte das nächste 1 Mrd. Unicorn werden!
Acuity RM Group Plc - Directorate Change

Acuity RM Group Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 06

6 October 2023

Acuity RM Group plc

('ACRM", or the "Company")

Board change

The Board of Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM) announces that Simon Bennett, non-executive director and chairman, has resigned with immediate effect to focus on his other business commitments. Angus Forrest will take over as executive chairman. The Board thanks Simon for his contribution over the past three years whilst the Group was transformed from an investing company to a trading company through the acquisition of Acuity Risk Management Limited ("Acuity"), and wishes him well for the future.

For further information please contact:

Acuity RM Group plc

www.acuityrmgroup.com

Angus Forrest

+44 (0) 20 3582 0566

WH Ireland (NOMAD & Broker)

www.whirelandplc.com/capital-markets

Mike Coe / Sarah Mather

020 7220 1666

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

020 7469 0936

Clear Capital Markets (Joint broker)

020 3869 6080

Andrew Blaylock

Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM® software platform, which collects data about organisations to improve business decisions and management. It is used by around 70 organisations in markets including government, utilities, defence, broadcasting, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value. In the short to medium term this is expected to come from organic growth and thereafter may also come from complementary acquisitions.


