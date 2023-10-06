Acuity RM Group Plc - Directorate Change

The Board of Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM) announces that Simon Bennett, non-executive director and chairman, has resigned with immediate effect to focus on his other business commitments. Angus Forrest will take over as executive chairman. The Board thanks Simon for his contribution over the past three years whilst the Group was transformed from an investing company to a trading company through the acquisition of Acuity Risk Management Limited ("Acuity"), and wishes him well for the future.

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM® software platform, which collects data about organisations to improve business decisions and management. It is used by around 70 organisations in markets including government, utilities, defence, broadcasting, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value. In the short to medium term this is expected to come from organic growth and thereafter may also come from complementary acquisitions.