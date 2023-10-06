Merz Therapeutics, a business of the Merz Group and a leader in the field of neurotoxins, kicked off its first "Merz Expert Connect Summit" today. The event focuses on advanced treatment options for movement disorders, spasticity, and sialorrhea to better serve people living with these conditions. More than 300 international experts in rehabilitation medicine and neurology will attend the event in Berlin from 6-7 October. The schedule includes educational sessions and hands-on training, giving healthcare professionals of different backgrounds and levels of experience opportunities to connect, exchange experiences, gain theoretical knowledge, and hone their practical skills. "Bringing together experts, educating real-world clinicians about improvements in therapy and discussing a pathway to more patient-centered treatments is the most sustainable way to continue improving patient care," explains Merz Therapeutics Chief Executive Officer, Stefan König.

The "Merz Expert Connect Summit" is the largest global stand-alone event of its scale in the company's history. "We are proud to welcome guests from over 30 different nations here in Berlin and are looking forward to two days filled with opportunities for fruitful exchange and learning", says Dr Stefan Albrecht, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer at Merz Therapeutics.

The program of the "Merz Expert Connect Summit" features more than 27 lectures by international thought leaders on a variety of relevant topics. Among them are members of ToxNET, a network of 20 leading international experts and renowned key opinion leaders in movement disorders and neurology, who will hold a session introducing various tools for defining patient goals. In addition to theoretical knowledge, the Summit also seeks to address a very practical challenge that people living with spasticity, stroke, cerebral palsy, or sialorrhea face every day: the lack of physicians trained in the use of ultrasound to support targeted injection of botulinum toxin.

Educating physicians to benefit patients

"Currently, there is a lack of physicians trained in the use of botulinum toxin, so patients with cervical dystonia, spasticity, or sialorrhea struggle to receive proper treatment, have to travel far distances or wait long for their appointments. There is a critical need for education and exchange about treatment options," Dr Stefan Albrecht explains. "This is a gap the event aims to fill. Offering best-in-class education is crucial to ensuring that the best possible care becomes available to more patients. But we also aim for fruitful exchange and networking, as well as getting further inspiration from the physicians' thinking: What is really needed to bring better outcomes for more patients? Because changing for the better, looking for constant innovation also in the training field is what drives us at Merz Therapeutics," adds Claudia Cramer, Head of Central Commercial Organization.

Looking to the future, Merz Therapeutics plans to continue to leverage its industry expertise while showcasing its commitment to research and development. "The 'Merz Expert Connect' is contributing greatly to this. We are proud of our recent successes in the movement disorders, spasticity, and sialorrhea markets, with several significant milestones achieved and promising development prospects outlined for the future. We remain dedicated to challenging the status quo with our innovative healthcare solutions," Stefan König concludes.

