In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.Solar cell prices stopped declining this week - arresting three straight weeks of prior decline - due to limited activities during China's Golden Week holiday. According to OPIS data, prices have momentarily stabilized at their lowest levels ever this week - Mono M10 and G12 cell prices stayed unchanged at $0.0814 per W and $0.0836/W, respectively; TOPcon M10 cell price this week likewise remained at $0.0856/W. The majority of industry sources concurred that ...

