JinkoSolar has launched an all-in-one battery solution for commercial and industrial (C&I) solar applications. It includes a new outdoor cabinet that integrates battery packs, a management system, a power conversion system, and firefighting equipment. The system offers 215 kWh of battery capacity and up to 100 KW of rated power output.China's JinkoSolar has developed a new all-in-one energy storage system, including 215 kWh lithium-ion batteries with liquid cooling. The product, which comes as an outdoor cabinet, integrates battery packs, a battery management system (BMS), a power conversion ...

