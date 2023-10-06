Anzeige
Freitag, 06.10.2023
Diese Cybersecurity Perle könnte das nächste 1 Mrd. Unicorn werden!
WKN: A0JMY1 | ISIN: CA20676U1049 | Ticker-Symbol: KD4
Tradegate
06.10.23
12:07 Uhr
0,214 Euro
+0,012
+5,94 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
06.10.2023
Condor Resources Inc.: Condor Commences Drilling at the Pucamayo East Project, Peru

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / Condor Resources Inc. - ("Condor" or the "Company") (TSXV:CN) is pleased to announce that the diamond drilling has now commenced at its Pucamayo East project located in the Ica Department, Peru. The planned initial program will be a minimum 2,000m, in up to 15 drillholes.

The maiden drill program at Pucamayo East is designed to explore the extent of the high sulphidation type epithermal gold and silver mineralized ledges of breccia and silicification identified in outcrop and which are associated with large areas of high-sulphidation type alteration assemblages including extensive vuggy silica. An additional target to be tested includes an outcropping area of multi phase stockwork and alteration interpreted to be a leached porphyry system associated with consistently anomalous gold and copper. Both priority targets are in close proximity to each other.

Condor and its contractors will be employing and utilizing local residents and businesses to the fullest extent possible to ensure our exploration activities create a mutually beneficial arrangement for both the Company and the community.

Ever Marquez, Condor's Vice President of Exploration states: "Condor is excited to be finally testing this outstanding exploration target and is committed to continue with responsible mineral exploration that delivers a positive impact to the communities in which we live and work."

Condor is an active explorer focused exclusively on Peru, supplemented by a project generator and royalty model designed to generate exploration capital whilst minimizing shareholder dilution. Our objective in advancing our portfolio of projects is the discovery of a major new precious metals or base metals deposit in Peru. Project acquisition and exploration activities are managed by the Company's Lima based exploration team.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Lyle Davis,
President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact the Company at 1-866-642-5707, or by email at info@condorresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in applicable forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Condor Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/790653/condor-commences-drilling-at-the-pucamayo-east-project-peru

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
