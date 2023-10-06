Spanish researchers claim to have established new measurement methods to assess the performance degradation of PV modules without the need for removing and reinstalling the tested PV modules from their operating positions. The new approach is claimed to increase productivity in PV plant quality control activities.A Spanish research team developed a measurement method to measure standard test condition (STC) of PV module power in the field with lower levels of uncertainty compared to conventional methods, which may have implications to improve productivity for operations and maintenance (O&M) teams ...

