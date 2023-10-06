Philippine government's National Irrigation Administration revealed that two canal-top solar arrays for irrigation purposes were recently commissioned. It also said that 147 solar-powered irrigation projects in the country will be delivered by the end of the year, with 183 in the pipeline for 2024.The Philippine government's irrigation development and management corporation, the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) last week announced the country had 183 solar-powered irrigation projects slated for development next year - a 24.4% increase on the 147 projects completed this year. This year's ...

