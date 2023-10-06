EQS-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie: DETERMINATION OF LIQUIDATION DATE



06-Oct-2023 / 13:30 CET/CEST

It is the intention of the liquidators of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie ("SIHNV") that SIHNV will be finally liquidated on Friday, 13 October 2023 from which date SIHNV and its shares shall cease to exist.



The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.



Stellenbosch

6 October 2023



