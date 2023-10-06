Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2023) - Wellfield Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WFLD) (OTCQB: WFLDF) (FSE: K8D) (the "Company" or "Wellfield") is pleased to share exciting updates regarding its Board of Directors, aimed at positioning the company for future success as it prepares to add new revenue streams to Tradewind Markets, acquired earlier in the year, and commercialize valuable technology that enables decentralized financial services.

The Company is pleased to announce that Neal Sample has been appointed as the Chair of the Board for Wellfield, effective immediately. Mr. Sample brings strong expertise in technology, earning a PhD in Computer Science from Stanford, and deep knowledge of the financial industry from executive roles in multiple Fortune 100s, most recently serving as CIO at Northwestern Mutual. Wellfield anticipates Mr. Sample will be an invaluable asset as Board Chair during the Company's continued growth.

Marc Lustig, a non-executive Director, will transition from his role as Chair of the Board effective immediately and will continue to support Wellfield as an advisor to the Company in the areas of capital raising and M&A strategy. The Company deeply values Marc's past leadership and his ongoing contributions, particularly in financing efforts and sourcing M&A opportunities.

Levy Cohen, CEO of Wellfield, commented, "We're deeply appreciative of Marc's contributions as Chair of the Board. His leadership has been essential in guiding us to where we are today. As Wellfield evolves to add new revenue-generating products and executes its vision to digitize real world assets on blockchain, Neal Sample's deep expertise in technology and finance will be invaluable in steering this exciting new phase."

Mr. Cohen added, "We've seen tremendous success executing on our strategy for Coinmama, and as we focus towards maximizing revenue opportunities in Wellfield Capital and decentralized financial services, Neal's deep experience and leadership are poised to play a critical role in our ongoing success."

About Neal Sample

Neal Sample brings over 20 years of impactful leadership in technology and operations to the Board. A Stanford-educated technologist with a PhD in Computer Sciences, Neal has led innovation across Fortune 100s like Northwestern Mutual as CIO, Express Scripts as COO and American Express in multiple executive roles, as well as leadership positions with Silicon Valley startups. Neal is known for his forward-thinking approach, technology focus, and proven results in accelerating business opportunities in highly regulated industries.

About Wellfield Technologies

Wellfield is an R&D focused Fintech company that operates on public blockchains including Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Company operates a regulated platform that onboards customers globally at scale, leveraging its proprietary decentralized technology to offer highly disruptive on-chain self-custody solutions. Wellfield operates through two brands: Coinmama, which with a growing base of more than 3.5 million registered users, is one of the most trusted and enduring global brands operating in the crypto space; and Wellfield Capital, which meets the needs of institutional users and professional investors.

Join Wellfield's digital community on LinkedIn and Twitter, and for more details, visit wellfield.io.

