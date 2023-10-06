Nord Anglia Education: The Village School Secures Coveted #1 Rankings for Diversity and Boarding in Latest NICHE Rankings

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / The Village School, a private school teaching pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade students and located in West Houston, has earned two prestigious #1 spots in the latest NICHE rankings, affirming its commitment to fostering diversity and providing outstanding boarding programs.

NICHE, a respected education data analysis platform, has unveiled its rankings, and The Village School has received top honors in Houston and in the state of Texas. The school's dedication to academic excellence, diversity, and nurturing a thriving community is reflected in these accolades. The NICHE rankings are highly respected in the education industry and encompass factors such as academics, diversity, college readiness, and overall student satisfaction in their evaluation.

The Village School's NICHE rankings include:

• #1 in the State of Texas for Diversity

• #1 in the City of Houston for Diversity

• #1 in the State of Texas for Boarding Schools

• #3 in the City of Houston for STEM

• #9 in the State of Texas for STEM

• #27 in the Nation for Best Boarding School

• #38 in the Nation for Best Private School

"The Village School has soared to new heights in the official NICHE rankings. We are now among the top five Best Private PK-12 Schools in the entire state of Texas," said Bill Delbrugge, Head of School at The Village School. "This is an achievement that speaks volumes about the remarkable community we have built together. Our teachers and staff are dedicated to providing the best education."

The Village School, part of the Nord Anglia Education network, prides itself on fostering a vibrant and inclusive global community. With students and staff representing over 90 nationalities, the school is dedicated to celebrating diversity and promoting cross-cultural understanding which was recognized in its latest #1 NICHE ranking. Its commitment to creating a culturally rich learning environment is evident in its diverse student body, experienced faculty from around the world, and a curriculum that embraces global perspectives. Through a range of initiatives, including multicultural events, international trips, and a rigorous international baccalaureate (IB) program, The Village School ensures that students gain a deep appreciation for different cultures and develop the skills needed to thrive in an interconnected world. This focus on diversity and global awareness is at the heart of The Village School's educational philosophy, preparing students not only for academic success but also for responsible global citizenship.

For more information about The Village School and its exceptional educational offerings, please visit https://www.nordangliaeducation.com/village-houston.

About The Village School

The Village School is an American school with an international perspective. Located in the energy corridor in Houston, Texas, our private school is home to a collaborative, supportive and diverse community. We pride ourselves on outstanding academic achievement, global integration, faculty excellence, and a personalized approach to teaching and learning. Recognized for our excellence in STEAM education, world-class internships and differentiated programs, we offer a rigorous but nurturing individualized environment.

