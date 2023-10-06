A group of researchers from Belgium performed a complementarity analysis for offshore wind power combined with floating photovoltaics. The team found that complementarity would increase under certain climate change scenarios, and that a 3 GW floating solar plant, added to the existing wind power in the Belgian North Sea, would increase the renewable electricity yield by 47% while occupying only a limited surface area.Researchers from KU Leuven and EnergyVille in Belgium conducted an assessment of wind and solar energy resources in the Belgian North Sea to determine the complementarity of hybrid ...

