Gestory dei Servizi Energetici (GSE), the Italian energy agency, has launched on online map to help developers of energy communities to identify grid connection points.From pv magazine Italy GSE has published an interactive map of the primary substations in Italy. The tool allows users to geolocalize connection points for energy communities, as required by Italian legislation on self-consumption. Self-consumption collectives consist of consumers within the same building or complex, while energy communities encompass a broader range, including businesses and public organizations near power sources. ...

