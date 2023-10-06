Allison has partnered with Anadolu Isuzu to integrate the new 85S eGen Power into a fully electric 8-meter midi bus.

Allison Transmission today announced the launch of the eGen Power 85S, the newest addition to Allison's family of fully electric axles. In partnership with Anadolu Isuzu, Allison is pleased to present their integrated eGen Power 85S into the Isuzu Novo VOLT fully electric bus showcased at Busworld Europe in Brussels, Belgium.

Allison Transmission has partnered with Anadolu Isuzu to integrate the new Allison eGen Power® 85S e-Axle into the Isuzu Novo VOLT, a fully electric 8-meter midi bus unveiled at the Busworld Europe trade show in Brussels. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We're proud to partner with Allison to integrate the eGen Power 85S into the Novo VOLT to provide a new bus in our portfolio that will deliver zero emissions and reduce noise levels," said Tugrul Arikan, General Manager of Anadolu Isuzu. "We are very pleased with Allison's ability to provide an e-Axle that meets the unique requirements of our midi bus platform and is easily integrated into the existing vehicle chassis."

Allison's collaboration with Anadolu Isuzu marks the first time an eGen Power e-Axle will be integrated into a midi bus application, expanding the family of fully electric axles into a new market segment. The eGen Power 85S was specifically developed to address the needs of midi bus and small truck applications requiring a lower 8.5T gross axle weight rating (GAWR), with a narrower track width, smaller spindle and new stamped axle housing, as compared to existing eGen Power models.

"The introduction of the eGen Power 85S is the latest example of Allison's commitment to expanding our propulsion solution portfolio to meet the demands of the wide range of applications and market segments we serve," said Heidi Schutte, Allison Transmission Vice President EMEA, APAC South America Sales. "Our family of e-Axles has been developed to support Allison's customers as they develop electric vehicle capabilities and adopt technologies that will guide them into the future of the commercial vehicle industry."

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

