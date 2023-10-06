Long-time Director Andrea Saia to retire from the Board

LivaNova PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a market-leading medical technology company, announced its Board of Directors has appointed J. Christopher Barry to the Board, effective today. Barry will serve on the Audit and Compliance Committee. Andrea Saia, who has served as a Director since 2016, will retire from the LivaNova Board on December 31, 2023.

"The LivaNova Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Chris Barry," said Bill Kozy, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair of LivaNova. "Chris has spent his career in the medical technology industry, and we look forward to adding his commercial expertise and ability to drive long-term growth to the Board. Additionally, on behalf of the entire Board, I'd like to thank Andrea for her many contributions, notably her ability to offer frequent insights on talent, share marketing expertise and her overall positivity brought clear value to our Board."

With more than two decades of experience in the medical technology industry, Barry most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer and Director of NuVasive, Inc., from November 2018 until its merger with Globus Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Prior to that, Barry served as Senior Vice President and President of Surgical Innovations for Medtronic plc, from January 2015 to October 2018. Previously, Barry spent 15 years with Covidien plc, in various sales and leadership roles, most recently as President, Advanced Surgical Technologies, from October 2013 to January 2015. Barry holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Science from Texas Tech University.

"I am honored to join the LivaNova Board of Directors and look forward to supporting the efforts to bring life-changing improvements to patients around the world, while maximizing value to the shareholders," said Barry.

With these changes, the LivaNova Board will be comprised of 10 Directors until Saia's retirement at the end of the year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 2,900 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems worldwide. For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" concerning the Company's goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the composition of the Board of Directors. Actual events may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. LivaNova undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231006861584/en/

Contacts:

LivaNova Investor Relations and Media Contacts

+1 281-895-2382

Briana Gotlin

Director, Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@livanova.com

Deanna Wilke

VP, Corporate Communications

Corporate.Communications@livanova.com