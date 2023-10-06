New York Jazz Workshop,LLC: New York Jazz Workshop Announces New Fall Class Line Up, Travel to Italy and Brazil and Innovative Teambuilding for Corporations

NYJW is thrilled to announce the ongoing registration for fall weekly workshops, along with an exciting array of travel destinations, courses and private lessons for aspiring musicians. Furthermore, NYJW proudly unveils its revolutionary teambuilding programs designed to cater to corporations seeking unique and innovative experiences.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / NYJW offers an unparalleled opportunity for jazz enthusiasts of all skill levels to make music in ensemble-based classes, led by world-renowned instructors. Whether you're a beginner looking to learn the basics or a seasoned player aiming to refine their technique, there is a workshop that fits your needs and provides a fun, inspiring environment for musical growth. Each workshop is invited to participate in regular live concert showcases at prominent jazz venues around the city.



In addition to Weekly Workshop, NYJW offers a diverse range of specialized Courses-with a focus on specific topics, such as Ear Training, Composition, Counterpoint, and more-as well as Private Lessons, tailored to meet the unique needs and interests of each student. NYJW's commitment to excellence is demonstrated through its esteemed faculty of jazz luminaries who bring a wealth of expertise and insight to lessons. Whether you want to learn piano, guitar, singing, bass, drums, woodwinds, brass-NYJW offers you the chance to study under some of the most respected names in the industry.

In addition to the annual trips to Italy, this year expanded to two weeks for both Instrumentalists and Vocalists, the New York Jazz workshop will travel to Salvador de Bahia in Brazil. These trips are suited for both musicians and non-musicians as there will be a wide variety of activities for everyone.

Expanding beyond its traditional jazz education programs, NYJW has developed a groundbreaking series of teambuilding initiatives tailored for corporations, which demonstrate how important musical qualities like leadership, communication, teamwork, and creativity can be applied to your team. NYJW has hosted teambuilding events for major corporations like GE, Nike, Thomson Reuters, Blackboard, Google, Five Below, Lookout, and more. Now, your team can experience the power of jazz music as a catalyst for team bonding and increased productivity in the workplace in one of our customizable programs.

Registration for the weekly workshops, courses, private lessons, and corporate teambuilding programs is now open. To secure a spot and learn more about the offerings at New York Jazz Workshop, visit www.newyorkjazzworkshop.com.

The New York Workshop is located at 265 W 37th Street in Manhattan.

You can contact NYJW anytime at email: info@newyorkjazzworkshop.com; phone: (212) 287-5908.

Contact Information:

Marco Chelo

CO-Founder

marco@newyorkjazzworkshop.com

9173400270

SOURCE: New York Jazz Workshop

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/790411/new-york-jazz-workshop-announces-new-fall-class-line-up-travel-to-italy-and-brazil-and-innovative-teambuilding-for-corporations