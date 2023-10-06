Spetz Inc.: Spetz Launches AI Voice Activation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / SPETZ INC. (the " Company " or " Spetz ") (CSE:SPTZ)(OTC PINK:DBKSF) is pleased to announced the launch of its AI voice activation channel that will allow consumers to activate the Spetz service through "conversational" phone calls.

The voice activation channel was developed in-house by the Spetz's development team and is powered by cutting-edge AI technologies such as ChatGPT and Whisper by OpenAI. It also utilizes leading speech-to-text and neural agent text-to-speech technologies to create a powerful user experience.

The new channel allows consumers to ask for the service they need with all the required information, such as location and time, through an open conversation with a dynamic response. This technology will assist in immediate communication with top-matched service providers.

The AI voice activation of Spetz will not only make Spetz services more accessible to consumers who want to use them in a quick and easy way, but it will also be a valuable solution for people with disabilities. By utilizing this new channel, the company hopes to reduce its acquisition cost per service call as well as increase the efficiency of its marketing activities.

"We are excited to launch our new AI voice activation solution, which we believe is unique in our industry," said Yossi Nevo, CEO of Spetz. "We are proud to be an innovator in the home and family services industry, and we believe that this technology will help us increase the number of service calls, and open our service to new audiences."

About Spetz Inc.

Spetz Inc. is a multinational technology company that operates Spetz, a global online, AI-powered marketplace platform that dynamically connects consumers to nearby top-rated service providers in around 30 seconds. Spetz is available in the USA, United Kingdom, Australia, and Israel. The Spetz vision is to reinvent how people around the world connect to services in their moment of need. Connecting them immediately with the top-matched service provider for any need, anytime, anywhere.

Spetz Website: www.spetz.app

Spetz Investor information: https://investor.spetz.app/

Company Contacts:

Ofir Friedman

Director and Chief Marketing Officer

Email: ofir@spetz.app Norm Akierman

Investor Relations Manager

?????Email: Investors@spetz.app

Phone: 647-956-6033

