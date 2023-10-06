Anzeige
Freitag, 06.10.2023

WKN: A2JADS | ISIN: SE0010547075 | Ticker-Symbol: A1Y
GlobeNewswire
06.10.2023 | 14:46
121 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last day of trading for paid subscription shares of FlexQube AB (518/23)

The paid subscription shares in FlexQube AB are traded on First North Growth
Market. New last day of trading will be October 13, 2023. 



Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   FLEXQ BTA 2               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020847747              
Order book ID:  306568                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
