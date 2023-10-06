Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Diese Cybersecurity Perle könnte das nächste 1 Mrd. Unicorn werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3ESUZ | ISIN: GB00BPNYZL95 | Ticker-Symbol: M8H0
Xetra
06.10.23
14:18 Uhr
0,650 Euro
-0,070
-9,72 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MBH CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MBH CORPORATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
06.10.2023 | 14:55
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

MBH Corporation Plc: Issue of Equity

DJ MBH Corporation Plc: Issue of Equity 

MBH Corporation Plc (M8H) 
MBH Corporation Plc: Issue of Equity 
06-Oct-2023 / 13:23 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
6 October 2023 
MBH Corporation Plc 
("MBH" or the "Company") 
Issue of Equity 
 
 
MBH Corporation Plc (AQSE:M8H), a diversified investment holding company, announces that it will be issuing 1,823,302 
Ordinary Shares of EUR0.30 per share ("New Shares"), as follows: 
 
Issuance   Number of Shares  Share Price 
 
FY 2021 Earnout consideration  2,043   EUR 5.982 
FY 2022 Earnout consideration 890,095  EUR 1.722 
Deferred consideration  28,209   EUR 8.91 
4Q 2022 Directors & KMP remuneration 23,858   EUR 2.592 
1Q 2023 Directors & KMP remuneration 36,099   EUR 1.941 
2Q 2023 Directors & KMP remuneration 56,179   EUR 1.449 
Shares consideration for new acquisitions 786,819  EUR 1.10 
 
 
The New Shares rank pari passu with existing shares in issue. Application will be made for the New Shares to be 
admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective, and dealings in the New 
Shares are expected to commence on or around 12 October 2023. 
 
Following this issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 5,980,739 Ordinary Shares, each share carrying the 
right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by 
which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the 
Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Company does not hold 
any shares in Treasury. 
 
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
Victoria Sylvester, CEO, MBH Corporation 
victoria.sylvester@mbhcorporation.com 
 
For IR and media enquiries: 
Charlotte Fordham 
charlotte.fordham@mbhcorporation.com 
+44 (0) 770 396 3953 
 
Corporate Adviser 
First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited 
Brian Stockbridge 
brian@first-sentinel.com 
+44 (0) 7858 888 007 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: PDMR Notifications 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BPNYZL95 
Category Code: IOE 
TIDM:      M8H 
LEI Code:    213800NXJ8SAXU8GBY43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  276545 
EQS News ID:  1743615 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1743615&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 06, 2023 08:23 ET (12:23 GMT)

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.