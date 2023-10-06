Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2023) - GRID METALS CORP (TSXV: GRDM) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on October 12th, 2023 at 2:00PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/rcwebinar-grdm-5/.

BUILDING A LITHIUM BUSINESS IN SOUTHEASTERN MANITOBA

Commodities to be covered: LITHIUM,NICKEL,COPPER

About GRID METALS CORP

Grid Metals is advancing the Donner Lake lithium project in southeastern Manitoba where a maiden resource of 6.8 MMt grading 1.39% was announced in mid-July. The company has two milling options within trucking distance of Donner Lake (the producing Tanco mine and the idled Bissett gold mill) and is targeting initial production in 2025. Additional upside exists from the Falcon West lithium project and from the development of nickel/copper assets (Makwa/Mayville) in southeastern Manitoba.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, and Retail Investment Advisory services.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

For further information:

GRID METALS CORP

Robin Dunbar, President,CEO and Director

416-955-4773

info@gridmetalscorp.com

For additional information contact marketing@redcloudfs.com or visit:

www.redcloudfs.com

www.facebook.com/RedCloudFinancialServices

www.twitter.com/RedCloudFS

www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-financial-services-inc

www.youtube.com/c/RedCloudFinancialServicesInc

www.instagram.com/redcloudfs