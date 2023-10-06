Black Book Market Research: Black Book Announces Top Client-Rated Coding, Transcription, Clinical Documentation Improvement and HIM Vendors at AHIMA 2023

Four thousand healthcare solution users rated user experience among the top-performing category vendors in the 22 HIM-focused customer satisfaction surveys.
BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / Black Book surveyed 4,021 medical practices, hospitals, and healthcare organization HIM users, including 2,826 coding professionals, to determine the top-performing vendors among in-demand computer-assisted coding, clinical documentation improvement software, speech recognition, transcription systems, and outsourced coding services, and to assess the gaps and urgencies of coding technology administration.
With post-pandemic health system margins waning below 2.3% nationwide, providers urgently seek opportunities for digital transformations to capture all revenue sources through updated software solutions and anticipate industry shifts through innovative analytics and forecasting tools to artificial intelligence, natural language processing, and enhanced coding innovations.
Black Book conducts polls and surveys with healthcare executives and front-line users about their current technology and services partners and awards top-performing vendors based on performance on 18 qualitative indicators of client experience, loyalty, and customer satisfaction, among other critical KPIs.
"The latest wave of economic and labor challenges accompanying the tentative shift to value-based care finds most providers navigating through virtual health options to initiate highly positive patient experiences and reverse sinking margins," said Black Book's President Doug Brown. "The absence of advanced coding tools, strategic dysfunction caused by failed EHR integration, and outdated speech recognition systems has put an organizational focus on the immediate technology needs of health information management leaders."
Black Book's 2022 coding and health information management solutions survey results can be viewed at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/coding-health-information-management.
The highest-ranking solutions by client satisfaction and user experience for 2023 are:
Front End-to-Back End HIM Software Solutions
IODINE SOFTWARE
Credentialing and Privileging Services
SYMPLR
Virtual Scribes, Medical Transcription & Document Capture
AQUITY SOLUTIONS
Clinical Data Integration and Interoperability Solutions
DBMOTION (ALTERA)
Front End-to-Back End HIM Solutions
IODINE HEALTH
Outsourced Coding Services
AQUITY SOLUTIONS
Clinical Documentation Integrity Software
IODINE SOFTWARE/CHARTWISE
Medical Speech Recognition & AI Solutions
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS/DRAGON
Patient Tracking/Patient Flow Solutions
PICIS SMARTRAK NEXT
Image Exchange
INTELERAD
Automated Document Imaging, Abstracting and Indexing
EXTRACT SYSTEMS
Release of Information Management Software
VERISMA
Autonomous Coding Solutions
NYM
Revenue Integrity & Charge Description Master Solution
REVECORE
Computer-Assisted Coding Applications
OPTUM360
Vendor Neutral Archive
AGFA HEALTHCARE
Enterprise Patient Master Index & Clean Up
VERATO
Enterprise Data Archiving and Migration
OLAH HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGY
ICD-10 Coding & Chart Review Services
ECLAT
Revenue Integrity Services
REVECORE
Computer-Assisted Coding Applications
STREAMLINE HEALTH
Clinical Appeals, Denial Management & Prevention Solutions
KNOWTION HEALTH
HIM Advisory and Consultant Firm
E4HEALTH
Coding Staffing Firms
ONPOINT HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS
Coding Audit & Review Services
MDAUDIT
Clinical Surveillance and Compliance Applications
WOLTER KLUWER
