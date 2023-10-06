Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
06.10.2023 | 15:14
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Black Book Market Research: Black Book Announces Top Client-Rated Coding, Transcription, Clinical Documentation Improvement and HIM Vendors at AHIMA 2023

Four thousand healthcare solution users rated user experience among the top-performing category vendors in the 22 HIM-focused customer satisfaction surveys.

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / Black Book surveyed 4,021 medical practices, hospitals, and healthcare organization HIM users, including 2,826 coding professionals, to determine the top-performing vendors among in-demand computer-assisted coding, clinical documentation improvement software, speech recognition, transcription systems, and outsourced coding services, and to assess the gaps and urgencies of coding technology administration.

With post-pandemic health system margins waning below 2.3% nationwide, providers urgently seek opportunities for digital transformations to capture all revenue sources through updated software solutions and anticipate industry shifts through innovative analytics and forecasting tools to artificial intelligence, natural language processing, and enhanced coding innovations.

Black Book conducts polls and surveys with healthcare executives and front-line users about their current technology and services partners and awards top-performing vendors based on performance on 18 qualitative indicators of client experience, loyalty, and customer satisfaction, among other critical KPIs.

"The latest wave of economic and labor challenges accompanying the tentative shift to value-based care finds most providers navigating through virtual health options to initiate highly positive patient experiences and reverse sinking margins," said Black Book's President Doug Brown. "The absence of advanced coding tools, strategic dysfunction caused by failed EHR integration, and outdated speech recognition systems has put an organizational focus on the immediate technology needs of health information management leaders."

Black Book's 2022 coding and health information management solutions survey results can be viewed at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/coding-health-information-management.

The highest-ranking solutions by client satisfaction and user experience for 2023 are:

Front End-to-Back End HIM Software Solutions
IODINE SOFTWARE

Credentialing and Privileging Services
SYMPLR

Virtual Scribes, Medical Transcription & Document Capture
AQUITY SOLUTIONS

Clinical Data Integration and Interoperability Solutions
DBMOTION (ALTERA)

Front End-to-Back End HIM Solutions
IODINE HEALTH

Outsourced Coding Services
AQUITY SOLUTIONS

Clinical Documentation Integrity Software
IODINE SOFTWARE/CHARTWISE

Medical Speech Recognition & AI Solutions
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS/DRAGON

Patient Tracking/Patient Flow Solutions
PICIS SMARTRAK NEXT

Image Exchange
INTELERAD

Automated Document Imaging, Abstracting and Indexing
EXTRACT SYSTEMS

Release of Information Management Software
VERISMA

Autonomous Coding Solutions
NYM

Revenue Integrity & Charge Description Master Solution
REVECORE

Computer-Assisted Coding Applications
OPTUM360

Vendor Neutral Archive
AGFA HEALTHCARE

Enterprise Patient Master Index & Clean Up
VERATO

Enterprise Data Archiving and Migration
OLAH HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGY

ICD-10 Coding & Chart Review Services
ECLAT

Revenue Integrity Services
REVECORE

Computer-Assisted Coding Applications
STREAMLINE HEALTH

Clinical Appeals, Denial Management & Prevention Solutions
KNOWTION HEALTH

HIM Advisory and Consultant Firm
E4HEALTH

Coding Staffing Firms
ONPOINT HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS

Coding Audit & Review Services
MDAUDIT

Clinical Surveillance and Compliance Applications
WOLTER KLUWER

About Black Book

Black Book Market Research LLC, its founder, management, and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the coding, health information management, and revenue cycle solutions vendors covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media before firm notification of rating results and does not solicit survey participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, or involve consultant firm collaboration with Black Book before the announcement of the polling outcomes.

In 2009, Black Book began surveying the client experience of healthcare software and managed services users, as well as polling for trend identification, industry insights, and outcomes. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to technology professionals, physician practice administrators, clinicians, user-level staff, financial leaders, executives, and board members. Consultants and advisor satisfaction polls were first issued in 2011. In 2012, Black Book included payer organizations and insurers, and in 2015, launched panel surveying of healthcare consumers. Medical capital equipment ratings will be available starting in Q4 2023.

Frequently asked questions about Black Book's operations, practices, and transparency including recent reporting can be viewed at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/FAQ

For Black Book vendor satisfaction rating methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research, and ranking data see www.blackbookmarketresearch.com or contact Research@BlackBookMarketResearch.com.

Contact Information:

Press Office
research@blackbookmarketresearch.com
8008637590

SOURCE: Black Book Research

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/788493/black-book-announces-top-client-rated-coding-transcription-clinical-documentation-improvement-and-him-vendors-at-ahima-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
