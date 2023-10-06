Age Of AI, LLC: Now There's a 'Text to Image' AI Without Censorship

FreedomGPT Adds Uncensored 'Text to Image' AI Model Called Medusa

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / FreedomGPT's mission is to provide the most powerful AI models for all. This week, FreedomGPT, owned by Age Of AI, became multimodal with the introduction of the censor-free Medusa model to their "AI App Store."





The Medusa model is currently accessible through the browser version of FreedomGPT. Medusa allows for the familiar user interface of FreedomGPT's other models with the new ability to generate any censor-free image you can imagine. It can be accessed instantly by Launching the Browser Version from the FreedomGPT homepage.

Medusa will fill the void in the image synthesis AI arena (currently dominated by Midjourney, Stable Diffusion and DALL-E 3) by allowing anyone to create uncensored images with the following intentions in mind:

Artistic Expression: Creators can explore abstract, avant-garde, or potentially controversial themes without the fear of censorship. Artists can use the tool for brainstorming, generating raw material for their works, or even creating complete pieces.

Research Purposes: Academics and researchers may now generate images for hypotheses that may be seen as unconventional or are in the realm of speculative fiction that are disallowed by other Generative Adversarial Networks. Additionally, Medusa could be used in psychological research where images might be deemed incorrect or even disturbing.

Cultural & Historical Exploration: Medusa can create images related to cultures, practices, or histories that might be censored or suppressed in some contexts, providing a tool for historians or anthropologists to visualize concepts that might be prohibited on other platforms.

Entertainment & Media: Filmmakers, writers, and game developers can use such a tool to brainstorm and visualize scenes, characters, or worlds that might be considered controversial or unconventional. Similarly, it's now possible to generate political images that would otherwise be off-limits in other image synthesis models.

Education: Educators could use Medusa to generate representations without censorship in settings where unbiased information is critical.

Satire & Comedic Expression: Often what makes people laugh isn't politically correct and will be censored on standard image synthesis models. Medusa can be a quintessential tool for the next meme or hilarious critique.

Fashion & Design: Designers can push boundaries in aesthetics, creating novel and potentially offensive designs without restrictions.

Simulation & Training: For certain types of training or simulations (especially in healthcare, crime scene recreation, or accident investigations), uncensored images might be essential to accurately portray real-world scenarios.

Custom Merchandise: Businesses can offer completely custom designs to customers without worrying about inadvertent censorship.

Freedom of Speech Advocacy: In parts of the world where freedom of speech is under threat, Medusa can generate uncensored content that might serve as a symbol of resistance or a practical tool for generating unrestricted content.

Try Medusa now by visiting FreedomGPT.com and Launching the Browser Version.

