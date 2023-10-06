Heliup has raised €10 million ($10.5 million) to finance the construction of a PV panel manufacturing facility at an unspecified location in France.From pv magazine France Heliup, a spinoff of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), has secured €10 million ($10.5 million) of funding from a group of investors led by Starquest Capital and including EIT InnoEnergy, BNP Paribas Développement, real estate group Idec, and BPIFrance. The company said it plans to use the funds to establish a production facility in France for lightweight solar panels, with an initial annual ...

