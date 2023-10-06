International WELL Building Institute: Magleby Development's Velvaere Joins IWBI's WELL for Residential Program

To help catalyze and spur leadership in health and well-being across the residential sector, Velvaere is participating in a first-of-its-kind program aimed at establishing IWBI's new global standard for healthier and more resilient homes

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the global authority for driving market transformation through healthy buildings, organizations, and communities, and Magleby Development announced today that Velvaere, a new residential wellness community conceptualized by Magleby Development, located in Park City's iconic Deer Valley Resort, became an early adopter of IWBI's WELL for residential program, which is now open for enrollments. The first-of-its-kind, WELL for residential program is an evidence-based, third-party verified certification program designed to transform the way homes are designed, built, and maintained to support human health and well-being. This collaboration will allow Magleby Development to build its Velvaere community using WELL strategies designed to positively impact resident health.

Grounded in the science-backed principles of the WELL Building Standard (WELL) and its 10 WELL concepts, the WELL for residential program consists of more than 100 health strategies that support new and existing residences and are applicable to both single-family homes and multifamily buildings. During the launch phase of the program, IWBI is partnering with leading architects, builders, developers, operators, and owners - such as Magleby Development - to transform the global residential market to make healthier and more resilient homes more accessible to people.

"We're honored to be part of IWBI's WELL for residential program, as our goal is to revolutionize the future of how we live and inspire wellness-based communities of all kinds not just in Utah, but around the world," said Chad Magleby, CEO of Magleby Development.

"Our heightened focus on health and well-being has fueled a sharp rise in the demand for healthy homes," said Liz Miles, vice president for stakeholder relations at IWBI. "The WELL for residential criteria provides a roadmap for building owners, operators and other building professionals to reimagine the way we create homes by placing health and well-being at the center of design strategies. Congratulations to Magleby Development for becoming an early adopter of the WELL for residential program."

The development of the WELL for residential program drew upon two years of industry input, market insight and expert recommendations from IWBI's WELL for residential advisory, a working group of over 100 globally renowned subject matter experts including leading builders and developers, architects and engineers, public health and building scientists, government officials and academics, as well as other real estate professionals. Companies can earn a WELL seal for residences upon completion of third-party review and verification of selected strategies. To be certified as a WELL residence, a home must achieve at least 40 points. Projects also have an opportunity to earn precertified WELL residence status for participating units upon preliminary design review, a milestone step forward that allows participants to communicate achievement before construction is completed.

Today, in the U.S. alone, the residential sector spans more than 120 million homes totaling roughly 224 billion square feet of real estate. The importance of creating healthier environments in the residential sector has become a top priority among homeowners.

The WELL for residential program adds to the WELL ecosystem and provides a new pathway for creating people-first residences. This program builds upon the work IWBI has already done within the multifamily sector through its WELL Certification and WELL ratings. IWBI applauds the leadership demonstrated by the multifamily residential developers and owners who have pursued WELL Certification. Their experiences have helped inform and inspire the development of the new WELL for residential program.

While numerous studies show healthy homes are increasingly in demand, regulations and standards focused on resident health in homes are largely lacking, particularly with regard to indoor air quality. The WELL for residential program seeks to provide a solution that helps transform the global residential market and ensure that everyone, no matter their backgrounds, has access to a home that enhances their health and enables them to make healthier decisions.

The WELL ecosystem comprises WELL Certification under the WELL Building Standard, a library of building and organizational strategies focused on health, the WELL Health-Safety Rating, WELL Performance Rating, WELL Equity Rating and certification under the WELL Community Standard. WELL's holistic, evidence-based approach has provided a roadmap for organizations to promote human and social capital performance and enhance their ESG strategy. As a result, thousands of organizations including nearly 30% of Fortune 500 companies across nearly 130 countries have adopted WELL strategies in more than 40,000 locations totaling almost five billion square feet of space.

About Magleby Development

Magleby Development was established to combine the heritage of a 45-year-old best-in-class construction company with a legacy of building Utah's ultra-estates with cutting-edge, technology and wellness-based master planned communities. Magleby Development partners with developers, architects, and interior designers to create luxury wellness communities in some of the most highly sought-after locations in Utah and Idaho.

About the International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the world's leading organization focused on deploying people-first places to advance a global culture of health. IWBI mobilizes its community through the administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL) and WELL ratings and certifications, management of the WELL AP credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational resources and advocacy for policies that promote health and well-being everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here.

