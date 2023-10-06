Anzeige
Freitag, 06.10.2023
WKN: A2PUZ3 | ISIN: US92556H2067 | Ticker-Symbol: 0VVB
Tradegate
06.10.23
15:48 Uhr
10,994 Euro
-0,072
-0,65 %
ACCESSWIRE
06.10.2023 | 15:50
Paramount Honors 25 Years of MTV's Staying Alive Foundation

Originally Published on LinkedIn

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / We're honoring 25 years of MTV's Staying Alive Foundation and its legacy of creating content to inspire change and empower underrepresented voices.

The MTV Social Impact team was invited to the Clinton Global Initiative conference and the United Nations General Assembly SDG Media Zone and Goals House events to discuss 'In Bloom' a series of short, scripted films for Paramount+ focused on genderequity, funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

We'd like to extend a special thank you to Georgia Arnold, co-founder and executive director of the MTV Staying Alive Foundation, for the contributions she has made in helping drive socialchange around the world through the power of Paramount content.

WeAreParamount SDGLive

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Paramount on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Paramount
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/paramount
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Paramount

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/790771/paramount-honors-25-years-of-mtvs-staying-alive-foundation

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
