Discovery Education and Creative Visions Offer New Lesson Plan Series To Inspire the Next Generation of Creative Changemakers

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / Discovery Education and Creative Visions-the nonprofit supporting positive change through storytelling, impact media, art, education, and technology-offers educators new resources engaging students in global issues. Designed to inspire students in grades 6-12 to become the next generation of storytellers and leaders, Creative Visions Classroom provides educators and students with a comprehensive, thoughtful collection of standards-aligned resources applicable in multiple disciplines.

The new Digital Lesson Bundle offers educators grab & go resources that can be plugged into any learning setting or curriculum. In this 3-lesson series, students define the issues they care about and break down the essential elements needed to take informed action. With the lesson plans, students build crucial real-life context for creative action by exploring the connection between storytelling and topics like human rights and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Combined with classroom activities, students learn to harness the power of storytelling and creative expression as tools to solve challenges and make a positive difference.

"Creative action is a powerful tool to affect social change and empower young people to use their voices to help address key issues of our time. Through storytelling, arts, and media, youth can express their passions and emotions, create empathy and connection, explore new ideas and solutions, and inspire action," said Pat Chandler, Chief Executive Officer of Creative Visions.

Creative Visions Classroom is supported by the Artemis Rising Foundation, Blue Chip Foundation, Hasbro, Inc., and The William, Jeff & Jennifer Gross Family Foundation.

This year, Creative Visions Classroom also features powerful tools to support youth mental health and well-being through CreateConnectCare, an initiative that invites students ages 11-18 to use their voices and creativity to break down mental health stigma and connect with and care for others who need support. Currently, 1 in 5 kids experience a mental health disorder every year, with marginalized communities at elevated risk for mental health challenges.

Learn more about Creative Visions Classroom at CreativeChangeMakers.org or within Discovery Education Experience. Learn more about CreateConnectCare at www.CreateConnectCare.org.

"Educators need and want support to help students become the leaders they know they can be. This new lesson plan series is designed to provide students with tools to help drive positive change in their communities, and the world," said Amy Nakamoto, Executive Vice President of Social Impact at Discovery Education.

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

###

About Creative Visions

Creative Visions empowers artists, filmmakers, musicians and other impact media makers to raise awareness of critical issues and drive positive change through storytelling - one of our most powerful tools for creating a more just, caring and sustainable world. A nonprofit organization and United Nations NGO, Creative Visions' Impact Education programs support youth, educators and changemakers in using media, arts and technology to take creative action about the things they care about. For more information about Creative Visions' Impact Education youth empowerment and educator resources, visit the Learning Hub at www.cvchangemakers.org. Learn more about Creative Visions at www.creativevisions.org.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and social impact programs, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

Contacts

Jess Burnquist

Creative Visions

jessica.burnquist@creativevisions.org

Grace Maliska

Discovery Education

gmaliska@discoveryed.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Discovery Education on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Discovery Education

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/discovery-education

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Discovery Education

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/790772/discovery-education-and-creative-visions-offer-new-lesson-plan-series-to-inspire-the-next-generation-of-creative-changemakers