Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Diese Cybersecurity Perle könnte das nächste 1 Mrd. Unicorn werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885166 | ISIN: USY384721251 | Ticker-Symbol: HYU
Tradegate
06.10.23
15:14 Uhr
36,900 Euro
+0,400
+1,10 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,20036,80016:25
36,30036,90015:32
ACCESSWIRE
06.10.2023 | 16:02
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WorldWide Electric Corporation: WorldWide Electric and Hyundai Electric End Exclusive U.S. Market Relationship

WorldWide Electric announces the end of our exclusive low-voltage electric motor distribution relationship with Hyundai Electric

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / WorldWide Electric announces the end of our exclusive low-voltage electric motor distribution relationship with Hyundai Electric. For over 12 years, WorldWide Electric has worked alongside Hyundai to build the Hyundai Electric low-voltage motor brand presence in the United States. Both parties have mutually decided to end the relationship's exclusivity but continue to collectively promote the sales of low-voltage electric motors in the United States as non-exclusive partners.

WorldWide Electric

WorldWide Electric
WorldWide Electric Corporation Logo

Through rigorous engineering, sourcing, and manufacturing initiatives, we have driven the quality and cost of our own WorldWide Electric and Louis Allis branded products to be superior to other name-brand manufacturers. We maintain a strong distribution network comprising seven U.S. warehouses with over $80 million of inventory of WorldWide Electric and Louis Allis motors, gear reducers, motor controls, and generators. Our passion is providing a large selection of high-quality products and same-day shipping, all backed by exceptional customer support.

About WorldWide Electric

WorldWide Electric Corporation, headquartered in Rochester, NY, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality electric motors, motor controls, gear reducers, and generators. For 25 years, we have been responding to customer needs with a shared sense of urgency and customer-centric philosophy - providing quality products, a large selection of in-stock inventory, and fast shipping, all backed by exceptional customer support.

Website: worldwideelectric.com
Hyundai Crown Triton Electric Motors: https://worldwideelectric.com/hyundai-crown-triton-motors
Location: Rochester, NY

Contact Information

Michael Hewson
Director of Marketing
mhewson@worldwideelectric.net
5858250930

SOURCE: WorldWide Electric Corporation

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/790783/worldwide-electric-and-hyundai-electric-end-exclusive-us-market-relationship

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.