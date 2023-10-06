WorldWide Electric Corporation: WorldWide Electric and Hyundai Electric End Exclusive U.S. Market Relationship

WorldWide Electric announces the end of our exclusive low-voltage electric motor distribution relationship with Hyundai Electric

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / WorldWide Electric announces the end of our exclusive low-voltage electric motor distribution relationship with Hyundai Electric. For over 12 years, WorldWide Electric has worked alongside Hyundai to build the Hyundai Electric low-voltage motor brand presence in the United States. Both parties have mutually decided to end the relationship's exclusivity but continue to collectively promote the sales of low-voltage electric motors in the United States as non-exclusive partners.

WorldWide Electric

WorldWide Electric Corporation Logo

Through rigorous engineering, sourcing, and manufacturing initiatives, we have driven the quality and cost of our own WorldWide Electric and Louis Allis branded products to be superior to other name-brand manufacturers. We maintain a strong distribution network comprising seven U.S. warehouses with over $80 million of inventory of WorldWide Electric and Louis Allis motors, gear reducers, motor controls, and generators. Our passion is providing a large selection of high-quality products and same-day shipping, all backed by exceptional customer support.

About WorldWide Electric

WorldWide Electric Corporation, headquartered in Rochester, NY, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality electric motors, motor controls, gear reducers, and generators. For 25 years, we have been responding to customer needs with a shared sense of urgency and customer-centric philosophy - providing quality products, a large selection of in-stock inventory, and fast shipping, all backed by exceptional customer support.

Website: worldwideelectric.com

Hyundai Crown Triton Electric Motors: https://worldwideelectric.com/hyundai-crown-triton-motors

Location: Rochester, NY

Contact Information

Michael Hewson

Director of Marketing

mhewson@worldwideelectric.net

5858250930

SOURCE: WorldWide Electric Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/790783/worldwide-electric-and-hyundai-electric-end-exclusive-us-market-relationship