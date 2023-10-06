1Komma5° says it plans to start production at a new TOPCon solar module factory in Germany from next year. The Hamburg-based startup aims to achieve an annual production capacity of 1 GW, with further expansion targets set to reach 5 GW by the year 2030.From pv magazine Germany German startup 1Komma5° has unveiled plans to build a solar module manufacturing facility in eastern Germany. The Hamburg-based company said the new factory will be located in the states of Brandenburg or Saxony. It will start commercial operations next year. The facility will produce TOPCon panels and will initially have ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...