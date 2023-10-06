Consultancy firm, the Becquerel Institute, recently switched on its European Solar PV Data Hub, an online tool aiming to provide clear information about the solar PV industry. The organization's COO, Philippe Macé, told pv magazine that the platform aims to provide users a way to access solar PV market data 'easily,' its other purpose is to shrink the industry's 'information gap.'Brussels-based consultancy firm, the Becquerel Institute, launched its new online platform titled the European Solar PV Data Hub last week at the European Photovoltaic Solar Energy Conference in Lisbon. The Data ...

