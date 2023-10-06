Cyber Guards Named to MSSP Alert's 2023 List of Top 250 MSSPs for Third Consecutive Year

Seventh annual list reveals leading MSSP, MDR, and MSP security companies expect strong revenue growth in 2023 vs. 2022

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / Cyber Guards , a leading people-first cybersecurity services company, ranks among the Top 250 MSSPs ( https://www.msspalert.com/top-250 ) for 2023, according to MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource.

"We are truly honored to be recognized as one of the Top 250 MSSPs," said Erik Holmes , Cyber Guards CEO. "Reaching the 115th position in the Top 250 MSSPs after three years of continuous improvement is not just an achievement; it's a testament to the dedication, resilience, and excellence of our team at Cyber Guards."

"MSSP Alert and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate Cyber Guards on this honor," said Jessica C. Davis, editorial director of MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. "The Top 250 MSSPs continue to outperform the overall cybersecurity services market in 2023. It's an indication of the strength of managed security services provided by these specialists at a time when cybercrime has accelerated and threatens businesses of every size and from every industry."

Cyber Guards is empowering businesses to defend themselves against cybersecurity threats through its innovative and proactive approach. With a team of dedicated full-time US-based cybersecurity professionals, Cyber Guards stands out from offshore Security Operation Centers (SOC) by offering round-the-clock monitoring, detection, and response to threats.

Cyber Guards' steadfast commitment to delivering top-tier cybersecurity services and cutting-edge network security solutions has resulted in a remarkable three-year streak of significant advancements in the worldwide rankings of managed security providers.

In 2021, they held the 191st position, followed by a jump to 168th place in 2022 and an impressive rise to 115th in 2023.

The Top 250 MSSPs honorees were announced in a live webcast on September 14.

Key findings include:

MSSP Revenue Growth & Financial Performance: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $56.3 million in revenue for 2023, more than double the number from our 2022 report. However, the 2023 Top 250 reported 2022 revenues averaged $47 million.

MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $56.3 million in revenue for 2023, more than double the number from our 2022 report. However, the 2023 Top 250 reported 2022 revenues averaged $47 million. Geography: Honorees are headquartered in 37 different countries.

Honorees are headquartered in 37 different countries. Profits: 87% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2023.

87% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2023. Security Operations Centers: 67% have in-house SOCs, 23% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 1% are reevaluating their SOC strategies.

67% have in-house SOCs, 23% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 1% are reevaluating their SOC strategies. Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2023 include phishing (95%), vulnerability exploits (91%) and ransomware (86%).

The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2023 include phishing (95%), vulnerability exploits (91%) and ransomware (86%). Cybersecurity Solutions: Larger MSSPs were more likely to run their SOC entirely in-house (85%) while just half of our smaller segment MSPs ran their SOCs in-house and 33% took a hybrid approach (a portion in-house and a portion outsourced.)

Larger MSSPs were more likely to run their SOC entirely in-house (85%) while just half of our smaller segment MSPs ran their SOCs in-house and 33% took a hybrid approach (a portion in-house and a portion outsourced.) Key Managed Security Services Offered: Almost all of the larger MSSPs (90%) provided 24/7 security event monitoring and response for threat detection use cases on their own. While 61% of the smaller MSSPs provided these services on their own, 35% partnered with another company for these services and 4% of the smaller MSSPs did not offer them at all.

MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs list and research report are overseen by Jessica C. Davis, editorial director of MSSP Alert and ChannelE2E.

To learn more about Cyber Guards and discover security made simple, visit cyberguards.com .

About Cyber Guards

Cyber Guards is a people-first cybersecurity services company that helps businesses defend themselves from cybersecurity threats through a proactive, consultative approach. Cyber Guard's US-based experts act as the full-time cybersecurity team for their clients - monitoring, detecting, and responding to threats in their environment 24/7/365. Instead of offshore SOCs and out-of-context monthly reports, Cyber Guards' domestic SOC teams emphasize daily communication and actionable insights to alleviate cybersecurity stress and reduce the risk of costly breaches. Any company without a full cyber security team, from enterprises to SMBs, can access CyberGuard's comprehensive, turn-key programs. Meet your people-first MSSP at cyberguards.com .

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA's brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, the Official Cyber Security Summit, TECHEXPO Top Secret, and now LaunchTech Communications. Click here to learn more.

