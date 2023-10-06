Anzeige
Freitag, 06.10.2023
PR Newswire
06.10.2023 | 16:48
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 06

[06.10.23]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

06.10.23

IE000LZC9NM0

7,315,491.00

USD

0

43,383,496.89

5.9304

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

06.10.23

IE000DOZYQJ7

3,034,940.00

EUR

0

16,342,095.53

5.3847

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

06.10.23

IE000GETKIK8

4,635,921.00

GBP

0

37,002,168.36

7.9816

Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

06.10.23

IE000XIITCN5

824,976.00

GBP

0

5,959,652.21

7.224


