MOBILTEX Data Ltd.: One of Europe's Largest Gas Transmission Providers Awards MOBILTEX System-Wide RMU Contract

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / MOBILTEX, a leading provider of innovative IIoT hardware and software solutions for cathodic protection, pipeline integrity, and pressurized pipeline remote monitoring, today announced its largest-ever supplier appointment outside of North and South America.

The customer, one of Europe's largest gas transmission companies, signed a new contract that will see MOBILTEX cathodic protection remote monitoring adopted across their operations. This project will include thousands of cloud-connected RMUs installed at both rectifier and test station locations over the course of the award - protecting thousands of kilometres of pipeline serving domestic, commercial, and industrial customers throughout the region. This project continues MOBILTEX's impressive track record of adding to its extensive customer base of forward-thinking operators that recognize the unique value proposition of CorTalk cloud-connected remote monitoring solutions.

This award, in a key growth market, demonstrates the return on investment within our hardware design and platform architecture towards targeted global opportunities for pipeline integrity remote monitoring. After an extremely rigorous tender process against some of the world's leading Cathodic Protection Remote Monitoring manufacturers, it was the breadth of the market-leading MOBILTEX portfolio, the innovative features and robustness engineered into our RMUs, our advanced cloud-based monitoring platform, and our dedicated Customer Success approach that were clear advantages that lead to selecting MOBILTEX for this long-term partnership.

"This multi-year contract underscores MOBILTEX's commitment to innovation and quality. It also showcases our ability to provide value and data into integrity, safety, ESG, and quality programs through advanced IIoT connectivity and the power of the CorView platform," said Stephen Rothwell, VP Sales, MOBILTEX.

"This record-breaking deployment truly demonstrates the ROI we are receiving due to our strategic marketing and sales efforts outside of North America. We see significant growth potential in new markets and this agreement represents the increased traction we are gaining in these regions. A growing number of global organizations are investing in MOBILTEX's market-leading remote monitoring solutions to protect their most critical infrastructure assets," said Marc Bracken, MOBILTEX CEO.

"Scalable remote monitoring technology that adapts to changing regulatory environments paired with real-time cloud-connected data allows MOBILTEX to continue realizing adoption of our connected monitoring solutions across industries, including natural gas, utilities and renewables," added Bracken.

ABOUT MOBILTEX

MOBILTEX Data Ltd. [an XPV Water Partners company] is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and is proud to serve hundreds of industrial, municipal, and commercial customers around the globe - delivering mission-critical integrity monitoring solutions on over two hundred and sixty thousand kilometres of pipeline assets. MOBILTEX innovative field and cloud-connected technologies deliver significant operational, safety, and ESG benefits to Water Utilities, Energy, and Critical Infrastructure operations. As our reputation grows, we continue to invest and expand our patented IIoT and AI/ML advancements while leveraging 5G cellular and satellite communications across our portfolio. MOBILTEX is widely recognized in the industry for innovation, reliability, and our world-class service and support.

Contact Information

Jonathan Saint

Marketing Director

info@mobiltex.com

403.291.2770

SOURCE: MOBILTEX Data Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/790424/one-of-europes-largest-gas-transmission-providers-awards-mobiltex-system-wide-rmu-contract