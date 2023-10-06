Rystad Energy has abruptly changed statements about photovoltaic module stocks in the EU. German PV analyst Karl-Heinz Remmers questions the numbers from the Norwegian consultancy and provides different figures.From pv magazine Germany A week ago, Rystad Energy corrected its previous statements about the inventory of Chinese module imports downwards by 60% and assumed 40 GW inventories in the EU at the end of 2023. Quote: "The market has reacted and companies have significantly reduced their orders," said a Rystad analyst in an article published by pv magazine on September 29. Relying on export ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...