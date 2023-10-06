The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 06.10.2023.

Die folgenden Instrumente auf XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 06.10.2023

.

ISIN Name

XS2305051281 GraniteShares Financial plc

XS2305050713 GraniteShares Financial plc

XS2305051448 GraniteShares Financial plc

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken