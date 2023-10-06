Anzeige
06.10.2023
BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES OCTOBER EDITION OF TECHNOLOGY and AI MAGAZINES

The October editions of Technology and AI Magazine include interviews with leading experts and executives from

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik is the UK's fastest growing publishing company, has published the October editions of Technology Magazine and AI Magazine.

The digital editions of Technology Magazine and AI Magazineare trusted industry sources for in-depth reports and interviews with the leading minds in the Technology and AI industries.

Technology Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Noga Sharabani of Claroty, about putting procurement at the forefront of business strategy.

"By leveraging cutting-edge solutions, emerging technologies, and strategic partnerships, I am able to secure the most innovative and robust technology offerings for our organisation" - Noga Sharabani, Director of Global Procurement, Claroty

The October edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from EY, T-Mobile, Wolt, Convera, Axiata and more. PLUS; The Top 10 Sustainable Tech Companies

AI Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Manuj Desai of STL, about the impact of AI and how businesses can leverage its power for business transformation

The October edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Okada Manila, and MBZUAI. PLUS; The Top 10 AI Companies

You can visit https://technologymagazine.com/ and https://aimagazine.com/ for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing technology industry.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the UK's fastest growing media companies with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Construction, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-media-launches-october-edition-of-technology-and-ai-magazines-301949691.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
