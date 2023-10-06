Anzeige
Freitag, 06.10.2023
Diese Cybersecurity Perle könnte das nächste 1 Mrd. Unicorn werden!
WKN: A2P1UZ | ISIN: US68902V1070 | Ticker-Symbol: 4PG
Tradegate
06.10.23
15:02 Uhr
75,66 Euro
+0,64
+0,85 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
06.10.2023
Otis Worldwide: Otis Earns EcoVadis Gold Sustainability Rating for Second Consecutive Year

FARMINGTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) earned a gold rating this year from EcoVadis, a global sustainability rating platform. It's the second straight year Otis obtained the gold rating - ranking among the top 5% across all assessed companies.

"This rating represents the global efforts of our colleagues to help people, societies and environments thrive today and into the future," said Senior Director of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Susan Lester. "The universal scorecard used by EcoVadis acts as a barometer for us to benchmark against and it's something we will continue to use as a guidepost to help our customers see our progress."

The EcoVadis platform uses more than 20 criteria to measure a company's commitment to sustainability based on continuous improvements across the four areas of corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability: Environment, Labor Practices and Human Rights, Fair Business Practices, and Sustainable Procurement. With more than 100,000 companies around the world using the same platform, the EcoVadis rating provides a view into a company's commitment to sustainable business practices.

In 2021, Otis established 13 ESG goals within the focus areas of Health & Safety, Environment & Impact, People & Communities, and Governance & Accountability. To learn more about the company's commitment to sustainability, please read the latest ESG report.

About Otis

Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.2 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest Service portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter(X) @OtisElevatorCo.

Contact:
Justin Herndon
813-957-0255
Justin.Herndon@otis.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Otis Worldwide on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Otis Worldwide
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/otis-worldwide
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Otis Worldwide

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/790850/otis-earns-ecovadis-gold-sustainability-rating-for-second-consecutive-year

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
