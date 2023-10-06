Please find attached 2023 Half-yearly financial report of Virbac
Attachment
- Half-Yearly Financial Report_2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/01b02156-f11c-46bb-8540-960c165b9cf1)
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|259,00
|263,50
|18:50
Please find attached 2023 Half-yearly financial report of Virbac
Attachment
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|18:10
|Virbac: Public release of the Half-Year Financial Report at 30 June 2023.
|Public release of the Half-Year Financial Report at 30 June 2023.
The Group released and filed its 2023 half-year financial report with the French "Autorité des marchés financiers".
The document...
► Artikel lesen
|18:10
|Virbac: Half-yearly financial report 2023
|Please find attached 2023 Half-yearly financial report of Virbac
Attachment
Half-Yearly Financial Report_2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/01b0...
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|VIRBAC: MAR Weekly Report_VIRBAC SA_25 to 29 September 2023
|29.09.
|Virbac up as H1 EBITDA falls less than expected
|28.09.
|Virbac:: current operating income before R&D slightly improving throughout first half of 2023 in percentage of revenue
|CONSOLIDATED FIGURES AS AT JUNE 30in € million 20232022 restated52023/2022 change Revenue610.5616.4-1.0% Change at constant exchange rates +0.4% Change at constant exchange rates and scope1...
► Artikel lesen