06.10.2023 | 18:18
BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES OCTOBER EDITION OF FINTECH MAGAZINE

The October edition of FinTech Magazine includes interviews with leading experts and executives from Convera.

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik is the UK's fastest growing publishing company, has published the October edition of FinTech Magazine

The digital edition of FinTech is a trusted industry sources for in-depth reports and interviews with the leading minds in the financial sector

FinTech Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead report with Convera, analysing the potential impacts of monetary policy, credit, bonds and equity, trade and geopolitics on FX rates going into 2024.

The October edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Wolt, Apiture, REV Federal Credit Union and EY. PLUS; The Top 10 APAC/MEA Fintechs

You can visit https://fintechmagazine.com/ for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing financial sector, or read the digital magazine here

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the UK's fastest growing media companies with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Construction, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-media-launches-october-edition-of-fintech-magazine-301949701.html

