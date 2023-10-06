BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 06
SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENTS: Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2023
Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:
- Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2023
- Currency election form
These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2023 may also be viewed at:
www.blackrock.com/uk/brla
6 October 2023