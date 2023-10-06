BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 06



SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENTS: Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2023



Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

- Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2023

- Currency election form

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2023 may also be viewed at:

www.blackrock.com/uk/brla

6 October 2023

