With a score of 93/100 in the Standing Investments Benchmark, a two point increase versus last year, SFL (Paris:FLY) was once again awarded the "5 Star" label by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB).

GRESB assesses real estate companies' environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, with a particular focus on improving buildings' environmental footprints (energy, greenhouse gas emissions, water and waste) and on actions aimed at employees and/or occupants.

With over 2,000 participants worldwide in 2023, GRESB remains the industry's leading ESG benchmark.

SFL also scored 97/100 in the Development Benchmark and achieved the highest score of 100/100 in the GRESB Public Disclosure Report, which assesses the quality of external ESG communications.

Dimitri Boulte, SFL's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "SFL's commitment to CSR dates as far back as 2012. It is now one of the top-rated companies in this area based on the GRESB framework. This recognition demonstrates the effectiveness of the steps taken to improve our properties' environmental performance and provide our tenants with purposefully designed, environmentally friendly workplaces."

This achievement is the fruit of more than 10 years of extensive work by SFL's teams to design living and working environments that meet end-users' expectations. "We have carried out work programmes to align our portfolio with the highest standards, through restructuring projects and projects to upgrade tenanted properties, in order to offset the increasingly rapid pace of obsolescence," adds Eric Oudard, SFL's Technical and Development Director. "This is the strength of our model along with the know-how developed by our teams, who are experts in the Paris prime office property segment, our core market."

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €7.9 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties. With its sights firmly set on the future, SFL is committed to sustainable real estate with the aim of building the city of tomorrow and helping to reduce carbon emissions in its sector.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 Bloomberg: FLY FP Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

