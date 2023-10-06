LifeScore Music, the generative music platform embracing AI for the benefit of artists, has announced the launch of its own record label, Kaleidoscope. The label will feature music composed and performed by a diverse array of musicians, including well-known artists, then amplified with LifeScore's generative AI technology.

This fall, Kaleidoscope will be introducing a catalog of immersive albums, beginning with five wellness-centered releases composed and performed by Kaleidoscope's own team of musicians; Riverside Flowa yoga record, Skywalka rainforest journey,Castles In The Sanda calming beach record, Alpenglowa walk through mountainsand an 8 hour sleep record, Twilight JungleEach release is designed to be played beginning to end as a complete auditory journey.

Kaleidoscope's team collaborates with sound designers and professionals in the field to collect ambisonic recordings from all over the world. These recordings are layered and woven together with pieces of music to provide a sense of time and place.

"You could meditate in a forest. You could chill by the ocean. You could even be in an environment that doesn't exist yet. These environments can help people to explore a situation or location, or just to relax and have a little bit of sleep," says Mary Lockwood, LifeScore's Chief Audio Officer.

In addition to original content, Kaleidoscope will also be introducing a number of releases developed in collaboration with well-known artists, including a reimagining of Sleeping At Last's "Atlas: Space" compilation, expanded as a long-play sleep album, releasing later this fall.

Kaleidoscope is powered by LifeScore's generative technology that reinterprets and remixes artists' original music, creating new moments of surprise and delight that extend the original composition. "Instead of training on a large catalog of many artists, LifeScore's technology can transform a single composition or album of music and generate fresh, new variations. We think this is the proper role of AI to augment, rather than automate, human creativity," says Tom Gruber, LifeScore's Chief Technology Officer.

"What if you could take the tracks you love so much and experience them in a totally new, different way?" asks Lockwood. This, in essence, is what Kaleidoscope will provide listeners. A core part of providing this experience is staying true to why we listen to music: to feel connected to great musicians and artists. "Whether we're working with an artists' existing catalog, or creating our own new music, the original compositions always remain at the center of the creative process. The technology is simply there to bring in a surprise factor at the end to create an experience that's still uniquely that artist's music, but colored by something new and delightful."

New music from Kaleidoscope will be available every Friday through the month of October, beginning with Riverside Flow on October 6th. All 5 debut releases are available for pre-save HERE

About LifeScore Music

LifeScore is the generative music platform embracing AI for the benefit of artists. We work with artists and businesses to deliver the next evolution of musical experience: music that listens to you.??

We begin with the raw materials for our music recorded at world renowned studios, as well as master recordings provided by artists. Under the direction of our team of world-class composers, these recordings are transformed by our patented technology to generate remixes and variations in new musical themes or to support activities like sleep, energy, relaxation, and focus.

Investors in LifeScore include Warner Music Group, Octopus Ventures, and IDEO.

