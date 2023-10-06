Harris Data Integrity Solutions' Rachel Podczervinski to Discuss AHIMA's Naming Policy Framework at AHIMA23

Harris Data Integrity Solutions will feature its array of industry leading patient data integrity services and software in Booth #532 in the conference exhibit hall.

NIAGARA FALLS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / Harris Data Integrity Solutions , the leading provider of best-in-class patient data integrity services and software, announced today that its vice president of professional services, Rachel Podczervinski, MS, RHIA, will participate in a panel discussion on AHIMA's newly updated naming policy framework during AHIMA23 . The discussion takes place on Oct. 10, 2023, beginning at 2 p.m. ET during the conference, which takes place Oct. 8-10 in Baltimore.

Podczervinski was involved in creating the AHIMA Naming Policy Framework 2023: Enhancing Person Matching with Essential Demographic Data Elements which provides everything health information management (HIM) professionals and healthcare organizations need to know about person matching in health IT. She joins a panel of experts representing provider and vendor organizations to discuss the critical need for standardized naming policies and how the framework addresses the issue.

"The lack of standardized naming policies contributes to inefficient and inaccurate patient identification and matching processes that can in turn affect care quality and patient safety and impacts the effectiveness of health IT systems and tools," said Podczervinski. "The Naming Policy Framework is a significant step forward toward addressing these challenges to protect the accuracy and integrity of patient data."

During AHIMA23, Harris Data Integrity Solutions will be in Booth #532 spotlighting its talented team of patient identity experts - whose cumulative tenure with the company spans 75 years - and innovative software solutions designed to maintain patient data integrity. Along with its industry leading MPI Clean-Up Services and SmartIX Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) - which was ranked by Black Book Research as one of the top five EMPI solutions of 2023 - it will offer demonstrations of CuraMatch, a ground-breaking HIM solution that combines automated patient duplicate detection and resolution with streamlined identity workflow management.

CuraMatch demonstrations will take place in Booth #532 at 9:45 a.m. and 1:55 p.m. ET on Monday and at 9:55 and 11:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday. For more information on CuraMatch and to schedule post-conference demonstrations, click here .

"In CuraMatch, our team of HIM experts drew upon two decades of expertise to hone an advanced matching process that identifies more true duplicates with fewer false positives than EHR-embedded tools can," said Lora Hefton, Executive Vice President of Harris Data Integrity Solutions. "It represents the next generation in patient data integrity technology that provides HIM departments with the tools needed to ensure the integrity of patient data."

Harris Data Integrity Solutions experts will also be on-hand to share insights into the importance of identity queue management within Epic, "which has quietly emerged as an important aspect of an effective value-based care strategy," said Eric Helbig, Vice President of Sales, Harris Data Integrity Solutions. "Well-managed identity queues lay the foundation for effective patient roster management and streamlined care coordination."

About Harris Data Integrity Solutions

Harris Data Integrity Solutions delivers industry-leading data integrity services and software to reduce duplicate medical records and minimize the ongoing cost of maintaining quality patient data. Created by the integration of two data integrity powerhouses, Just Associates, Inc. and QuadraMed® Corporation, Harris Data Integrity Solutions offers the unparalleled depth and breadth of industry expertise and the commitment to ongoing innovation necessary to meet the changing needs of patients and healthcare organizations. Designed to address the broad spectrum of challenges associated with patient matching and data integrity, its suite of advanced technology solutions and services includes CuraMatch automated duplicate resolution, SmartIX Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) and MPI Clean-up Services . For more information, visit www.harrisdataintegritysolutions.com .

