Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Diese Cybersecurity Perle könnte das nächste 1 Mrd. Unicorn werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
06.10.2023 | 21:13
234 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TON Foundation Founded in Switzerland as a Non-Profit Organization

DJ TON Foundation Founded in Switzerland as a Non-Profit Organization 

TON FOUNDATION 
TON Foundation Founded in Switzerland as a Non-Profit Organization 
06-Oct-2023 / 20:40 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Zug, Switzerland | September 06, 2023 08:41 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 The Open Network Foundation (TON Foundation), the non-profit association supporting the growth of The Open Network 
(TON), announces its official launch as a Swiss non-profit organization. Switzerland is known for its rich history of 
technological innovations across multiple industries, including its clear and precise legal framework surrounding 
blockchain and cryptocurrency. The country's regulatory clarity is vital to the long-term planning, strategy, and 
execution of TON Foundation's mission in supporting the TON ecosystem. 
"This marks the next chapter for the Toncoin community," said Steve Yun, President of TON Foundation. "At the service 
of our community, TON Foundation will pursue strong governance and transparency under the guidance of Swiss 
regulations." 
The launch of TON Foundation's Swiss organization coincides with a series of upcoming initiatives, including a 
carefully planned series of enterprise partnerships and integrations to incentivize developer acquisition, user 
participation, and network growth. By Q4 of 2023, a publicly available roadmap on the newly launched www.ton.foundation 
 website will guide the Foundation's endeavors to educate the public, empower development, and exercise ecosystem 
expansion on TON. 
With the launch, the Foundation commits to providing detailed transparency reports that comprehensively outline the 
tokenomics of Toncoin and the historical distribution of tokens. These reports will offer insights into token issuance, 
partnership allocation, development, community incentives, and the breakdown of assets used for operational expenses 
and ecosystem growth. 
As part of its ongoing commitment to openness and clarity, TON Foundation will host an annual event entitled Gateway to 
proactively listen to and engage with the TON community directly. TON Foundation invites its community and partners to 
join them in person at Gateway to engage in productive discussions and collaborative initiatives across privacy, 
ownership, finance, gaming, collectibles, and tons more. 
About TON Foundation: 
The Open Network Foundation (TON Foundation) is a non-profit organization founded in Switzerland committed to 
supporting The Open Network (TON). TON Foundation is 100% funded by the community and acts for the community to achieve 
TON's mission. 
For more information visit TON Foundation's: Official Website | Linkedin | Twitter | Telegram 
About The Open Network (TON) 
The Open Network (TON) is putting crypto in every pocket. By building a Web3 ecosystem in Telegram Messenger, TON 
allows billions to own their digital identity, data, and assets. See more at https://ton.org/ 
 
Contact Details 
TON Foundation 
TON Foundation Team 
ton@theagencypartnership.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1743733 06-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1743733&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 06, 2023 14:40 ET (18:40 GMT)

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.