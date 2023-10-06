Anzeige
06.10.2023
Messier's "M87" Token: A Fresh Chapter Post-Relaunch with Advanced DeFi Innovations

UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / Following its relaunch, Messier reinforces its commitment to DeFi, introducing decentralized solutions designed to bolster the appeal of cryptocurrencies against fiat. Operating across various blockchain platforms, they utilize smart contracts to channel fees into Messier DAO's treasury. The subsequent allocation of these funds for purchasing cryptocurrencies is determined by the votes of M87 token holders, with the acquired assets then distributed to M87 stakers.


Spotlight on their dapp suite:

  • Openhatch.messier.app: Empowering creators and service providers with P2P transactions, it offers subscription-based models and unique crowdfunding capabilities.
  • Horizon.messier.app: Ensuring transactional privacy across Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, Horizon offers capabilities to deposit, withdraw, and systematically deter malicious entities.
  • Adastra: A toolkit for secure, private crypto payments, compatible with major coins and soon to debut on App Stores.

Embark on a Decentralized Odyssey with Messier!

Website: https://messier.app/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MessierM87
Telegram: https://t.me/MessierM87Community

Contact person: Neo Maze
Email: Info@messier.app
Website: https://messier.app/

SOURCE: Messier

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/790960/messiers-m87-token-a-fresh-chapter-post-relaunch-with-advanced-defi-innovations

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
