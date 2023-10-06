Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2023) - FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST) (OTCQB: FLURF) ("FluroTech" or the "Company") announces that the previously announced letter of intent, as amended, between FluroTech and Renewable Geo Resources Ltd. ("RGRL") dated April 14, 2023, in respect of the proposed business combination between FluroTech and RGRL (the "Proposed Transaction") as further described in the press release dated April 18, 2023, has been terminated in accordance with its terms.

FluroTech has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange to resume trading of its common shares, which were previously halted from trading pending completion of the Proposed Transaction.

